



Opening statements will start today for a teenager accused of stabbing a fellow classmate to death and wounding another.

Prosecutors say Abel Cedeno killed 15-year-old Matthew McCree and critically injured 16-year-old Ariane Laboy at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation in September 2017.

CBS2’s Marc Liverman heard from McCree’s mother during a pretrial hearing earlier this month.

“Watching him living his life, and he took my son’s life… I pray a lot for God to five me the strength to deal with this,” Louana Dennis said. “The healing part is very hard, because we need some type of closure.”

Cedeno’s attorney says he snapped after being bullied in school because of his sexuality.

He pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges.

If convicted, he faces up to 50 years in prison.

“I want 25 for each,” said Dennis.