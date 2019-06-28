



The second of two Democratic presidential debates was held last night in Miami.

One standout moment came between California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden over the issue of race.

Harris challenged Biden’s stance on busing to desegregate public schools during the 1970s. She said she was part of a busing program as a child, with someone running her social media quickly tweeting out a picture of her as a girl.

“Do you agree today that you were wrong to oppose busing in America then? Do you agree?” Harris asked.

“I did not oppose busing in America. What I opposed is busing ordered by the Department of Education. That’s what I opposed,” Biden responded.

“There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me”: Harris calls out Biden for his record on busing to integrate schools at #DemDebate https://t.co/QQXLdNODZ7 pic.twitter.com/KgJbM4xT4q — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 28, 2019

A senior Biden campaign aide later accused Harris of delivering a low-blow.

“As I’ve said many times, I have a great deal of respect for Joe Biden. He has served our country over many years in a very noble way. But we – he and I disagree on that,” she told “CBS This Morning.”

The debate also touched on the wide-ranging age gab between all 10 candidates on stage.

“Joe Biden was right when he said it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans 32 years ago,” said Rep. Eric Swalwell.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand passionately spoke about women’s reproductive rights.

“It is mind boggling to me that we are debating this on this stage in 2019 among Democrats whether women should have access to reproductive rights,” she said. “I think we have to stop playing defense and start playing offense.”

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick shared his analysis this morning and pointed to one noticeable difference between the first and second rounds.

“I thought that the first night – one contrast that jumped out – they didn’t speak about the incumbent president, and in the second night they did a lot,” he said. “That is not what is going to win the election for Democrats. What will win the election for Democrats is a positive alternative agenda.”

“The American people understand that Trump is a phony, that Trump is a pathological liar and a racist,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“We have a president who doesn’t believe in the rule of law,” Sen. Michael Bennet said.

Mayor Peter Buttigeg was asked with which foreign power he would try to reset a relationship.

“We have no idea which of our most important allies he will have pissed off worse,” he replied.

Speaking of the sitting president, he did send out a tweet after the candidates were asked if their health plans would provide coverage for undocumented immigrants.

“All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited health care. How about taking care of American Citizens first?! That’s the end of that race!” Trump tweeted.

All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare. How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That’s the end of that race! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2019

The next debates will be held July 30 and 31 in Detroit, again featuring 20 candidates.