NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There have been some recent close encounters with giant visitors off the coast of Long Island.
Boaters off Shinnecock Inlet and Moriches Inlet have spotted humpback whales feeding in the Atlantic Ocean.
One video captured two giant mammals, mouths open, approaching a boat.
Biologists say the whales are chasing bunker fish.
Another video captured a whale rising up from the water and taking a big gulp.