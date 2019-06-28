CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York Giants’ first round draft pick Deandre Baker is celebrating his new $10.5 million contract with a very special gift.

He surprised his mom with the keys to a brand new Bentley.

An Instagram video shows her priceless reaction.

The Giants new cornerback said they used to ride in his mother’s Nissan and after watching her “struggle and sacrifice to make sure I’m straight… now it’s my turn to take care her.”

