



NEW CANAAN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – The woman accused in connection with the disappearance of a Connecticut mother was in court Friday, putting distance between herself and his legal defense team.

Michelle Troconis asked a judge for an order preventing her co-defendant, Fotis Dulos, and his attorneys from contacting her.

The judge granted the order.

Fotis Dulos and Troconis were arrested earlier this month on charges of tampering with evidence and hindering the prosecution in the disappareance of Dulos’s estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos

Both pleaded not guilty and were released on bail.

The judge on Friday also gave Troconis permission to travel out of state for two weeks.

Jennifer Dulos, a 50-year-old mother of five, disappeared on May 24 after dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.

Fotis Dulos spoke publicly earlier this week for the first time since his arrest.

His defense attorney, Norm Pattis, told reporters they believe the disappearance may have been a case of “revenge suicide.”

Investigators have said surveillance video showed Fotis Dulos and Troconis throwing away garbage bags that contained items with Jennifer Dulos’ blood on them.

The judge ordered Fotis Dulos to wear a GPS tracking device and surrender his passport. He reportedly violated the conditions of his release this week by inadvertently crossing state lines into New York while driving on a country road.

Jennifer and Fotis Dulos were in the midst of a divorce and custody battle when she went missing.

In court motions filed earlier this week, the defense alleged Jennifer Dulos had the “imagination, means and motive to disappear,” comparing a book she wrote years ago to “Gone Girl,” in which a wife fakes her own disappearance and frames her husband as a prime suspect.

A spokesperson for her family and friends rebuffed his theory, saying it “makes no sense.”

The New Canaan Police Department set up a website, FindJenniferDulos.com, where the public can submit tips.