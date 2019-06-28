NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man who’s been selling flowers in a New York City subway station for decades will now have time to stop and smell the roses.

Pete Tsoumas retired on Friday after running a beloved flower shop all his adult life.

He’s been at the 1st Avenue L train station for 48 years. At one point, he didn’t take a single day off for 14 straight years.

With all the construction on the L, Tsoumas said he would have had to move his business. He decided to retire instead.

“I did not enjoy my kids, I want to enjoy my grandkids… thanks you very, very, very much for so many years supporting me, to giving me bread for my table, and the MTA to give me so many years,” Tsoumas told CBSN’s Jenna DeAngelis.

“Thanks for everybody and now it’s time to relax.”

Next stop for Tsoumas: he says he’ll spend the summer visiting his mother in Greece.