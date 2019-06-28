



— If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a family-friendly “silent disco” to a dance party on the Brooklyn Bridge, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar.

Halletts Point Silent Disco

From the event description:

Grab your friends and family and hit the dance floor in Queens’ newest summer waterfront oasis at Halletts Point Play. Enjoy local beers and refreshments, and dance into the sunset.

When: Saturday, June 29, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Halletts Point Play, 27-50 First St., Astoria

Price: $20 (General Admission). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Brazilian Jazz and Tango Tribute to Jobim and Piazzolla

From the event description:

Introduced to the public at a young age by Brazilian music masters Antonio Carlos Jobim, Vinicius de Moraes and Toquinho, prolific performer, composer and producer Andres Laprida has racked up rave reviews from audiences, musicians and critics worldwide for his brilliant guitar skills. The Argentinian guitarist will also honor his compatriot, composer Astor Piazzolla, who is credited with adding a touch of jazz and classical to tango and creating a new style called nuevo tango.

When: Saturday, June 29, 4 p.m.

Where: Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St.

Price: Free-$10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Brooklyn Bridge Dance Party

From the event description:

The party starts in Manhattan, where you’ll take the subway to Brooklyn. Two channels of music will be bumping nonstop as your tour guide/MC teaches you about NYC. When you arrive in Brooklyn, you’ll take the party to the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, as you walk/dance/sing and party all the way back to your final bar destination.

When: Saturday, June 29, 6 p.m.

Where: Stout NYC FiDi, 90 John St.

Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

