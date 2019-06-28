



Well, the heat is on — again! And we’re aiming for about 90°, but the low 90s (or better) are likely for our surrounding communities; some areas will even see their first heat wave! Outside of that, expect moderate humidity levels with a good deal of sunshine.

We’ll throw a few more clouds in the mix tonight with balmy conditions in place. Expect temps to fall into the 70s again.

The humidity creeps up tomorrow and you’ll certainly feel it out there. In addition to this, we’re expecting showers and strong thunderstorms to sweep through the area in the afternoon. That said, don’t be surprised if you encounter a period of heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and/or hail.

As for Sunday, expect a 30% chance of showers and storms with breezy and less humid conditions. Highs that day will be a little cooler in the low to mid 80s.