Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Millions of people are expected to flock to New York City this weekend for World Pride.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Millions of people are expected to flock to New York City this weekend for World Pride.
This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.
Web Extra: NYC Pride Co-Chair Talks Preparations
What you need to know…
Start Time/Location
The New York City Pride March will step off Sunday, June 30 at 12 p.m. from 26th Street and Fifth Avenue.
Parade Route
Street Closures
The following streets will be closed Sunday, June 30, 2019 for the World Pride / NYC Pride March / Pride Fest at the discretion of NYPD.
Formation (Manhattan Portion)
- 5th Avenue between 33rd Street and 25th Street
- 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 32nd Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 31st Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue South
- 30th Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue South
- 29th Street between 7th Avenue and Park Avenue South
- 28th Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue South
- 27th Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue South
- 26th Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue South
Route
- 5th Avenue between 25th Street and 8th Street
- 8th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and Christopher Street
- Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and 7th Avenue South
- 7th Avenue South between Christopher Street and Greenwich Avenue
- 7th Avenue between Greenwich Avenue and 23rd Street
Dispersal
- 7th Avenue between 23rd Street and 29th Street
- 25th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 26th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 27th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 28th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 29th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue
Festival
- 4th Avenue between 9th Street and 14th Street
- 13th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
- 12th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
- 10th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
- 11th Street between 4th Avenue and 3rd Avenue
- Broadway between 46th Street and 50th Street
- 53rd Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 52nd Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 51st Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 50th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 49th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 48th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 47th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 46th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 45th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 44th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 43rd Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
Miscellaneous
- 25th Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue South
- 24th Street between 8th Avenue and Park Avenue South
- 15th Street between 7th Avenue and Union Square West
- 11th Street between Greenwich Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 9th Street between 6th Avenue and University Place
- Greenwich Avenue between 7th Avenue and Christopher Street
- Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and 6th Avenue
Festival (Brooklyn Portion)
- Flatbush Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and 6th Avenue
- Atlantic Avenue between 3rd Avenue and 6th Avenue
For more information on the march, click here.