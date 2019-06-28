NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An alleged serial groper has been pinched.
Police said they were seeking a man with more than 30 arrests for sex crimes, drugs and trespassing after a recent incident involving the groping a woman on the L train.
The NYPD said Gian Verdelli reached under a 37-year-old woman’s dress and touched her while the two were on board a Manhattan-bound L train from Bedford Avenue to 1st Avenue in Brooklyn just before 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
Verdelli and the victim got off the train at 1st Avenue and East 14 Street, where the woman took a photo of him on the platform and he ran away, police said.
Verdelli, 67, was arrested Friday morning.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.