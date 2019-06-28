Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – MTA officials say one of their biggest problems is the large number of commuters not paying the tolls – they may want to amend that to include fare beaters with medieval weapons.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – MTA officials say one of their biggest problems is the large number of commuters not paying the tolls – they may want to amend that to include fare beaters with medieval weapons.
Police got more than they bargained for after stopping one fare beater in the Bronx.
Authorities say 22-year-old Randolph Bowling was caught jumping over a turnstile early Friday morning in Parkchester.
When an officer stopped him and noticed he was carrying something suspicious, it turned out to be a large sword.
Bowling was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
Along with his two-foot sword, the 22-year-old was also caught with stolen credit cards and charged with theft.