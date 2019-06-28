Comments
FREEHOLD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey man who admitted he helped his roommate dump the body of 19-year-old Sarah Stern off a bridge faces sentencing today.
Liam McAtasney was found guilty in February of killing Stern, his childhood friend, in a plot to steal her inheritance money. Last week, he was sentenced to life in prison.
During his trial, McAtasney’s roommate Taylor Preston testified against him.
Preston admitted to moving Stern’s body into a car and then dumping it off the Belmar Bridge into the Shark River.
Her body was never found.
The family said Preston and Stern were once friends and he took her to junior prom.
“These boys were both in the Stern home as friends of this young lady, so this is outrageous,” Stern family lawyer and longtime friend Charles Stone said after Preston appeared in court in February.