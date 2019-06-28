NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two powerhouse teams went head-to-head Friday, drawing hundreds of fans together for a common cause — to cheer the U.S. women’s soccer team to victory.

“Of course we want USA to win, you know, the women,” Samantha Hermida, of Florida, told CBS2’s Nina Kapur.

“I think we have a good chance to take it home,” Carlie Hayhuric, of Orlando, said.

Win or lose, fans say sports have a way of helping us put our differences aside and bringing everyone together to share pride in our country.

“Honestly, I love any international sporting event and FIFA is always incredibly fun, and I like that all the countries are getting together to play the same game,” Sam Coxon, of Crown Heights, said.

Event organizers say they chose to host a watch party at the DUMBO Archway in Brooklyn because it’s iconic, it’s unique, and they knew the cheers would radiate for miles.

“This is just a unique place to watch a soccer game with like-minded people you’re not really used to. There’s not too many spots like this that show the game,” event host Christian Polanco said.

“I mean, who doesn’t want to watch a game under a bridge?” event host Alexis Guerreros said.

Looks like Dumbo himself is having a tough time picking sides! pic.twitter.com/3DQLKBeOxv — Nina Kapur (@ninakapur1) June 28, 2019

Many fans agreed. Aside from the uniqueness of the venue, they came for the atmosphere.

“The energy is different. It’s more exciting, for sure, with a group of people and in New York,” Hermida said.

Moving forward, the U.S. will advance to play England on Tuesday.