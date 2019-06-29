Comments
DEER PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering a reward for anyone who helps catch the person who threw a cat from a vehicle in Deer Park.
According to the SPCA, a witness saw someone throw a cat from a vehicle on Route 231 near Fairview Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The cat died after being hit by another car.
The witness said the vehicle looked like a black Chevy Impala four-door sedan. The vehicle was traveling southbound on Route 231.
Anyone who witnessed or has information on the incident is asked to contact the Suffolk County SPCA at (631) 382-7722.
A reward of $2,000 is being offering for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible.