CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Cat Killed, Deer Park, Local TV, Long Island, New York

DEER PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering a reward for anyone who helps catch the person who threw a cat from a vehicle in Deer Park.

According to the SPCA, a witness saw someone throw a cat from a vehicle on Route 231 near Fairview Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The cat died after being hit by another car.

The witness said the vehicle looked like a black Chevy Impala four-door sedan. The vehicle was traveling southbound on Route 231.

Anyone who witnessed or has information on the incident is asked to contact the Suffolk County SPCA at (631) 382-7722.

A reward of $2,000 is being offering for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s