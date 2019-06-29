



The Morris County Prosecutor Prosecutor’s Office announced that Cheon Lee has been arrested for leaving the scene of the deadly crash in Madison.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Authorities haven’t released the victim’s name, but say the 68-year-old woman was struck near the intersection of Wilmer Street and Green Village Road.

Lee allegedly kept going in her gray Nissan SUV as surveillance cameras captured the fleeing vehicle which suffered severe front end damage in the accident.

The speed limit in the area is only 35 miles per hour, but local families told CBS2’s Christina Fan drivers coming down the hill and around the bend have difficulty seeing and regularly speed.

“They’ll pull right into the street while you are walking,” Paul When claimed.

“There have been numerous automobile accidents, at least ten where cars come and smash into them. One of those cars was mine,” the victim’s friend, Dee added.

Morris County officials said Lee contacted police and took responsibility for the deadly accident on Saturday. Officers found the damaged SUV near the 58-year-old’s home in Chatham and matched it to the passenger side damage seen on surveillance videos.

Authorities are asking anyone with more information about the hit-and-run to call the Madison Police Department at 973-593-3000 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.

Anonymous calls can also be made to the Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers at 973-267-2255.

Lee has been taken to the Morris County Correctional Facility while she await her first court appearance.