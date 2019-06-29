



The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly on the brink of landing one of the biggest prizes in NBA free agency.

According to reports, superstar shooting guard Kyrie Irving is “motivated” to sign a massive 4-year, $141 million deal with Brooklyn once the free agency negotiating window officially opens at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Free agent Kyrie Irving is meeting with the Brooklyn Nets in New York on Sunday and both sides are motivated to move quickly toward reaching a 4-year, $141M deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2019

The six-time All-Star grew up in the Tri-state area and played high school basketball in New Jersey. His interest in moving back to that area to play for one of the two New York teams has been rumored about for months.

Irving has battled injuries his entire career, but his talent level is undeniable. He’s averaged over 23 points and five assists per game in each of the last three season.

If a deal is signed Sunday evening, it will almost certainly guarantee the exit of D’Angelo Russell, who led Brooklyn back to the playoffs this past season.

Russell, a restricted free agent, has already received a one-year qualifying offer from the Nets but the team is likely to renounce their rights to the 23-year-old once a deal with Irving is signed.

The potential deal could be the first step in Brooklyn’s master plan to bring a super team to the borough.

Before the NBA Draft, Brooklyn agreed to trade guard Allen Crabbe and two first-round picks to the Atlanta Hawks in a deal that will clear significant salary cap space this summer. The move put them in position to afford two top free agents next month.

With Irving reportedly in the fold, the Nets have also been rumored to be on superstar Kevin Durant’s shortlist. Although Durant is expected to miss all of next season with a ruptured Achilles tendon, the 30-year-old is said to be meeting with the Warriors, Clippers, Knicks, and Brooklyn once free agency begins.

Could a playoff team, that plays in the Big Apple, and may have just added a secondary superstar in Irving be enough to win over Durant or possibly NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard? NBA fans will find out at 6 p.m. on Sunday.