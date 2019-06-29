MADISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Morris County, New Jersey, are searching for a driver who killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash Friday.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. in Madison.

CBS2’s Christina Fan has been told the victim was a 68-year-old woman. The victim was near the intersection of Wilmer Street and Green Village Road when a car struck her and kept going.

She was taken to a local hospital, but she did not survive her injuries.

Traffic cameras were able to capture photos of the suspect’s vehicle. Police say it’s a gray 2012 to 2015 Nissan Rogue. Surveillance photos taken shortly after the crash show heavy front passenger side damage.

Following the crash, the SUV traveled north on Green Village Road, then made a right onto Kings Road, where the driver passed the Madison Area YMCA.

The victim hasn’t been identified.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Madison Borough police.