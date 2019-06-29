NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of people across the country, including in New York and New Jersey, have been infected with salmonella after eating papayas.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the multi-state salmonella outbreak has been linked to whole, fresh papayas imported from Mexico. The imported papayas were sold in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.
A total of 62 people from eight states have been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Uganda since January. Twenty-three people have been hospitalized.
Of those sickened, 24 were in New York, 14 were in Connecticut and 12 were in New Jersey.
Symptoms of salmonella usually appear 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria, and include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.
The CDC urges consumers in the affected states to throw away any papayas imported from Mexico.
For more information on the outbreak, visit the CDC’s website.