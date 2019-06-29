Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers are free to fish without a license for the weekend.
On Saturday and Sunday, any New York resident can fish in one of the state’s 7,500 lakes and ponds or 70,000 miles of rivers and streams.
It’s part of the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s “Free Fishing Days” program.
The first free fishing weekend of the year was held in February. There will also be free fishing days in September and November.
For more information about fishing in New York — including a list of places to fish, information on purchasing a fishing license and where to find free fishing clinics — visit the DEC website.