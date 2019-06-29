Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
A hot summer Saturday is in store. A cold front will pass in the evening triggering the likelihood for storms as it passes. The storms could get feisty with strong wind gusts and some small hail.
The NWS has the area under a slight risk for severe weather. See the map to check your area. Temps will be around 90° this afternoon. Also expect eh dew points to be high, exacerbating the heat.
Dew points start off in the upper 60s after rising all night. We do have some relief on the way by Sunday afternoon. The front passes and the dew point drops.