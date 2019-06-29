By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

What a scorcher it was today! Lots of folks were baking in the 90s, and with the humidity, it sure felt like it! Strong thunderstorms also moved through with some gusty winds and torrential rain, but those will quickly exit during the late evening hours. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight and it’ll be a muggy one with temps in the mid 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow looks like a much nicer day in general, as temps will be in the low 80s and humidity will be considerably lower. That being said, there is still a chance for some pop-up showers and thundershowers, but the greatest risk for those would be well north and east of NYC…still, keep an eye on the sky!