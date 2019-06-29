By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The heat continues! Expect another hot summer day but this time with added humidity. Temps around the area should have no problem reaching the lower 90s away from the shores. Another feature of today’s forecast will be the threat for strong, possibly severe thunderstorms to move through this evening. The biggest threats will be torrential rain, damaging wind and perhaps large hail. Keep an eye on the sky!

Tomorrow will be cooler, but still pleasantly warm in the low 80s. The humidity will be a bit lower as well, so it should feel nicer outside. As for any precip chances, the best bet for any unsettled activity appears to be north and east of NYC, but just be prepared for a passing shower or storm.

Monday will start off the new week on a gorgeous note – abundant sunshine, low humidity and warm breezes as temps reach the low and mid 80s. Looking beyond, temps will creep up into the mid and upper 80s right in time for the big holiday weekend!