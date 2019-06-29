NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD first responder has lost his battle with 9/11-related cancer.
Dermot F. Shea, NYPD chief of detectives, tweeted Saturday morning that Det. Lou Alvarez had died.
“An inspiration, a warrior, a friend–we will carry his sword,” Shea said.
Alvarez, who was battling stage 4 cancer, entered hospice care earlier this month.
The retired NYPD officer recently sat in an emotional congressional hearing with Jon Stewart on the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, speaking about how medical support for himself and thousands of others was running out by 2020.
“I will not stand by and watch as my friends with cancer from 9/11, like me, are valued less than anyone else,” Alvarez said.
Officials say more than 95,000 responders and survivors are now sick.
The House Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to support sick survivors and extend the Victim Compensation Fund until 2090.
Please take care of these selfless people.