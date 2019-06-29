



— Investigators with the NYPD are trying to identify someone accused of attempted sexual assault.

Police say a 20-year-old woman was walking in the area of Stuyvesant Oval around 5:10 a.m. Saturday when someone approached her from behind and grabbed her by the neck.

The victim resisted, but she lost consciousness and fell to the ground.

According to police, the unidentified suspect attempted to sexually assault her, but a male witness helped the victim and called 911.

The suspect then ran away. He was last seen heading west on 17th Street toward Second Avenue.

The victim suffered scrapes to her forehead, neck and elbows. She was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

The suspect was wearing a blue shirt and black jeans at the time. He can be seen on surveillance footage walking northbound on First Avenue and turning right onto East 16th Street shortly before the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.