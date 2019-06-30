



— We’re just days away from firing up the grill for the Fourth of July holiday.

Marc Sherry, owner of Old Homestead Steakhouse, stopped by to explain how to upgrade some barbecue staples.

Red White & Blue Porterhouse Steak, blueberry chutney and grilled cauliflower florets

Serves 3-4

Medium-Rare Porterhouse Steak: (or your favorite cut grilled to your preference)

-Grill a 38 oz. porterhouse steak 10 minutes each side on high heat for medium-rare

Cauliflower:

-Separate cauliflower head and trim stems to create florets

-Place florets in boiling pot 10 minutes

-Drain and blanch florets in cold water

-In medium size bowl, mix 3 tbsp. olive oil, ½ tbsp. each garlic powder and onion powder, salt and white ground pepper to taste

-Add cauliflower and mix until florets are coated

-Grill florets on high heat 5-7 minutes

Blueberry Chutney:

-In medium saucepan, bring to a boil over medium heat 3 cups fresh blueberries, 1 tbsp. fresh grated ginger root, ½ cup brown sugar, 1/3 cup apple cider vinegar, and 2 tsp. ground cinnamon, and 2 tbsp. cornstarch, stirring frequently

-Boil over high heat for 1 minute, or until consistency thickens, stirring constantly

Grilled Horseradish Encrusted Tomahawk Lamb Chops on a bed of sautéed spinach and mint leaf garnish

Serves 4-6

Tomahawk Lamb Chops:

-In small bowl, mix 1 cup panko breadcrumbs, 1 tbsp. prepared horseradish, 1 tsp. each fresh finely chopped rosemary, thyme and scallions, ½ tsp. oregano, 2 finely chopped garlic cloves, coarse salt and black pepper to taste

-Brush both sides of 6 tomahawk lamb chops with olive oil

-Pat horseradish and panko mixture on both sides of chops

-Grill chops 5 minutes high heat both sides, then 15 minutes on low heat, lid closed at all times

Spinach Sauté

-Heat 3 tbsp. olive oil in a large skillet

-Brown 2 chopped garlic cloves in heated oil

-Add 3 lbs. baby spinach and cook until spinach wilts

-Place spinach on large serving platter and add lamb chops with bones crisscrossing

-Garnish with fresh mint leaves

Flonut (Filet Mignon on a Glazed Donut)

Serves 4

-In a medium bowl, whisk until thoroughly mixed 5 tbsp. paprika, 2 tbsp. each garlic and onion powder, salt, ground cumin, cayenne pepper, 1 tbsp. each ground coriander, fennel seed, thyme, salt, rosemary, thyme, fennel seed, cumin, and 1 tsp. each black pepper, cayenne pepper

-Thoroughly rub mixture on all sides of 8 lb. whole filet mignon roast

-Brush ¼ cup olive oil on preheated grill grates

-Grill filet mignon roast on high heat with all four sides touching the grill 6 minutes each for medium rare finish

-Remove from grill and let rest for 10 minutes

-Slice 4 store-brought glazed donuts in half

-Slice 4 medallions of filet mignon each 2 inches thick

-Place 1 each on a donut half

-Finish off with a hefty dollop of spicy peach-fig ragù

Peach-Fig Ragù:

-In medium saucepan on high heat, bring to a boil 6 diced peaches, 1 qt. diced figs, 1 whole heard fresh grated ginger, 1 tsp. chili powder, 3 tsp. brown sugar, 2 oz. Gran Marnier (optional)

-Reduce heat and simmer until thick consistency

Firecracker Shrimp, Scallop and Rib Eye Steak Skewers

Serves 4

Marinade:

-In medium bowl, whisk together ½ cup each olive oil, orange juice, honey, apple cider vinegar, 2 tbsp. each finely chopped cilantro, green onion, chili peppers, 1 tbsp. each red pepper flakes and Sriracha sauce, 4 cloves minced garlic

-In large bowl, toss in maridae 1 lb. each peeled and deveined shrimp, whole scallops, and rib eye steak cut into 2-inch cubes until fish and beef are coated

-Cover bowl with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator overnight

-Remove from refrigerator for 1 hour before grilling

-Place 1 shrimp, scallop and rib eye cube on small skewer on each of 12 small skewers

-On high heat, grill both side 5 minutes each

-Serve with your favorite grilled vegetables – thick slices of red, yellow and green bell peppers, tomato halves, and corn on the cob

-Lightly brush veggies with butter or olive oil, sprinkle your favorite spices and grill until fork tender

Keylime Lobster Lollipops

Serves 4

-Remove lobster meat from 8 1-1½ lb. lobster tails

-Marinate lobster 1 hour before grilling in medium bowl containing mixture of ¼ cup olive oil, lime juice of 5 freshly squeezed limes, 4 oz. clarifying butter, 1 tbsp. chopped scallion, 1 tsp. chopped tarragon

-Grill on high heat 3 minutes each both sides

-Place lobster on lollipop sticks

-Place bottom of sticks in Styrofoam base

-Steam 12 thick asparagus spears until tender (but not soft) and blanch in cold water

-Grill medium heat 5 minutes

-Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and serve as a side to lobster pops