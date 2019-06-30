Comments
BAY SHORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Six people were shot at a party in Long Island early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home on Farragut Avenue in Bay Shore.
According to police, five of the victims were shot while standing outside in the front yard of the home. One victim was shot inside the house.
The victims include a 15-year-old girl, a 33-year-old woman and four men between the ages of 18 and 21.
All six victims were taken to area hospitals and medical centers for treatment. None of their injuries were life-threatening.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Suffolk County police at (631) 854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.