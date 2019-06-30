NYC PRIDEEvents, March Route, Street Closures & More
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A child was stabbed in the Bronx early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. near Daly Avenue and East 180th Street in West Farms.

Police say the child was walking with his mother when an emotionally disturbed person approached them and stabbed the boy in the back.

It is unclear what the suspect used to stab the child.

The child was last reported to be in stable condition.

Officers found the suspect a short time after the incident and took him into custody. He is facing multiple charges, including assault, acting in a manner dangerous to a child and criminal possession of a weapon.

