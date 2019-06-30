NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Fourth of July is just days away, and if you’re hosting an Independence Day party, lifestyle expert Limor Suss has some no-fuss, Insta-worthy ideas.
For more, visit Limor’s website at limorloves.com.
EASY DECOR
What You Need:
Mason Jars
White Flowers
Optional: Red Flowers
Blue & Red Food Coloring
How to Make:
1. Cut flowers to fit the mason jar
2. Add:
– Water to Mason Jar
– 2-3 drops of blue food color to each mason jar filled with water and stir (add drops until desired blue color is achieved)
– 2-3 drops of red food color to each mason jar filled with water and stir (add drops until desired red color is achieved)
3. Place the white flowers in the mason jar
EPIC CHEESE PLATTER
What You Need:
Assortment of white cheeses
Fruit (all red – strawberries, raspberries)
blueberries
Mini cookie cutter
How to Make:
Cut out stars with a mini cookie cutter out of cheese
Add blueberries to the left corner of the platter, add star cheese on top
Start layering all different white cheese, red fruit (*strawberries, raspberries), veggies, dried fruit (raisins, craisins), and nuts (cashews), to look like an American flag
Optional: use meats for the red stripes
STAR SPANGLED SANGRIA
What You Need:
Blueberries
Strawberries
Star shaped cookie cutter
Green apples (peeled)
1 bottle of white wine
2 ounces orange liqueur
2 cups club soda or lemon lime soda
(Can also use store bought sangria)
How to Make:
Make stars with apples and mini cookie cutter
Add all ingredients in a pitcher filled with ice
Chill overnight
Optional: soak fruit overnight in the orange liqueur
FRUIT FLAG
What You Need:
Bamboo skewers
Blueberries
Strawberries
Bananas or mini marshmallows
How to Make:
Thread 10 blueberries onto bamboo skewer (adjust for the size of your bamboo skewer)
Slice strawberries and bananas
Thread strawberries and bananas onto skewer – alternating colors to look like an American Flag
Optional: use marshmallows instead of bananas
CANDY BAR
What You Need:
Red, white and blue candy (not limited to:)
– gumballs
– M&Ms
– Hershey Kisses
– Skittles
– Twizzlers
How to Make:
Using different sized barnett jars
Add candy to each jar
If candy is unwrapped, add a scoop