



— The Fourth of July is just days away, and if you’re hosting an Independence Day party, lifestyle expert Limor Suss has some no-fuss, Insta-worthy ideas.

For more, visit Limor’s website at limorloves.com.

EASY DECOR

What You Need:

Mason Jars

White Flowers

Optional: Red Flowers

Blue & Red Food Coloring

How to Make:

1. Cut flowers to fit the mason jar

2. Add:

– Water to Mason Jar

– 2-3 drops of blue food color to each mason jar filled with water and stir (add drops until desired blue color is achieved)

– 2-3 drops of red food color to each mason jar filled with water and stir (add drops until desired red color is achieved)

3. Place the white flowers in the mason jar

EPIC CHEESE PLATTER

What You Need:

Assortment of white cheeses

Fruit (all red – strawberries, raspberries)

blueberries

Mini cookie cutter

How to Make:

Cut out stars with a mini cookie cutter out of cheese

Add blueberries to the left corner of the platter, add star cheese on top

Start layering all different white cheese, red fruit (*strawberries, raspberries), veggies, dried fruit (raisins, craisins), and nuts (cashews), to look like an American flag

Optional: use meats for the red stripes

STAR SPANGLED SANGRIA

What You Need:

Blueberries

Strawberries

Star shaped cookie cutter

Green apples (peeled)

1 bottle of white wine

2 ounces orange liqueur

2 cups club soda or lemon lime soda

(Can also use store bought sangria)

How to Make:

Make stars with apples and mini cookie cutter

Add all ingredients in a pitcher filled with ice

Chill overnight

Optional: soak fruit overnight in the orange liqueur

FRUIT FLAG

What You Need:

Bamboo skewers

Blueberries

Strawberries

Bananas or mini marshmallows

How to Make:

Thread 10 blueberries onto bamboo skewer (adjust for the size of your bamboo skewer)

Slice strawberries and bananas

Thread strawberries and bananas onto skewer – alternating colors to look like an American Flag

Optional: use marshmallows instead of bananas

CANDY BAR

What You Need:

Red, white and blue candy (not limited to:)

– gumballs

– M&Ms

– Hershey Kisses

– Skittles

– Twizzlers

How to Make:

Using different sized barnett jars

Add candy to each jar

If candy is unwrapped, add a scoop