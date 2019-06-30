BREAKINGPresident Trump Becomes First U.S. President To Enter North Korea, Meets With North & South Leaders
By Mark McIntyre,

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody! After a steamy and stormy Saturday, we’ll enjoy a much quieter day overall, and a nice finish to the month of June! Expect mostly sunny skies through the day with pleasantly warm temps in the upper 70s and low 80s. The good news is that humidity will be considerably lower – feelin’ much better!

(Credit: CBS2)

There is a slight risk for a few isolated showers this afternoon, but the best chance for those appears to be to the north and east of NYC… overall, outdoor plans for most spots look good today!

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will start off the week and the month of July with gorgeous blue skies, warm temps in the mid 80s, and even lower humidity…before we have a return to the summer heat and humidity by the upcoming holiday weekend!

