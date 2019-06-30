Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Newark are searching for a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s.
The Newark Department of Public Safety says 81-year-old Elijah Gadsden was last seen around 7 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Shepherd Avenue.
Gadsden is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes, a gray mustache and short, bushy gray hair.
He was last seen wearing a gray baseball hat, a tan shirt, blue pants, black sneakers and a black-and-silver watch.
Anyone who sees Gadsden or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Newark’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-695-8477 or 1-877-695-4867. Tips can also be left online at