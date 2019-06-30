CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Miracle Mets, New York Mets, Ron Swoboda


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)A big celebration this weekend at Citi Field marked the 50-year anniversary of the “Miracle Mets” winning the 1969 World Series.

Former Mets outfielder Ron Swoboda was a big part of that historic team thanks to his dramatic catch in game 4.

Swoboda is out with a new book, “Here’s The Catch: A Memoir of the Miracle Mets and More.”

Looking back on the catch, Swoboda says, “It’s my most graceful moment, and, you know, graceful’s not a word that people used in a sentence with me back then as an outfielder, and I worked at it.”

Swoboda says it’s the best play he ever made in his life.

For more information about Swoboda’s book, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s