NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A big celebration this weekend at Citi Field marked the 50-year anniversary of the “Miracle Mets” winning the 1969 World Series.
Former Mets outfielder Ron Swoboda was a big part of that historic team thanks to his dramatic catch in game 4.
Swoboda is out with a new book, “Here’s The Catch: A Memoir of the Miracle Mets and More.”
Looking back on the catch, Swoboda says, “It’s my most graceful moment, and, you know, graceful’s not a word that people used in a sentence with me back then as an outfielder, and I worked at it.”
Swoboda says it’s the best play he ever made in his life.
