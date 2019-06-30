BREAKINGPresident Trump Becomes First U.S. President To Enter North Korea, Meets With North & South Leaders
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:demilitarized zone, Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un, Local TV, North Korea, politics, South Korea


PANMUNJOM, Korea (CBSNewYork/AP) — With a symbolic handshake in a region known by many as the “scariest place in the world,” President Donald Trump made diplomatic historic early Sunday morning as the first U.S. president to step into North Korea.

Trump’s surprise trip to South Korea was announced on Friday while the president was in Japan for the G20 summit.

After a brief press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in the two leaders departed for the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which has separated the north and south for over 60 years.

Moon praised the two leaders for “being so brave” to hold the meeting and said, “I hope President Trump will go down in history as the president who achieves peace on Korean Peninsula.”

Trump and Moon’s joint journey also marked the first time the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. had been in the DMZ at the same time.

US President Donald Trump (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in visit an observation post in the Joint Security Area (JSA) at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea on June 30, 2019. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images)

The meeting between Trump and Kim also marked another historic first in the year-long dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea, who are technically are still at war. The return of face-to-face contact between the leaders was the first since negotiations to end the North’s nuclear program broke down during a summit in Vietnam in February.

For the latest updates on this developing story, head to CBS News

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s