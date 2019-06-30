



— A week of Pride celebrations culminates in Sunday’s massive march through Manhattan.

More than one million people are expected to be there to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots and the birth of the gay rights movement.

It’s a joyous celebration of individuality, pride and hard-won civil rights.

The World Pride March in New York will kick off at noon on Fifth Avenue and 26th Street, marking a day of parades, celebrations and causes all over the world.

Here in New York, more than 150,000 marchers are expected to participate, which is twice as many as in 2018.

Back in 1969, bar patrons at the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in Greenwich Village, rioted against police, tired of the constant raids, harassment and prosecution.

It is widely considered to be the most important event leading to the gay rights liberation movement and the modern fight for LGBTQ rights in America.

“From the very first day, it was, ‘We’re going to take back our identity. We’re no longer going to allow society to label us. We will be out, loud and proud, and in your face,'” Mark Segal, founder of the Philadelphia Gay News, said.

Pride events are scheduled all day Sunday throughout the city, with people from all over the country and all over the world expected to take part.

“This is why we’ve struggled and fought for so long. Some of us made it and some of us feel it today. All of the struggle was the right thing to do,” Vincent McGarth, from Scottsdale, Arizona, said.

A closing ceremony will be held in Times Square at 7 p.m.