NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A piece of Amtrak railroad machinery caught fire near Hamilton on Monday afternoon, causing big problems for NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak riders.

Amtrak said as of about 3 p.m., they had placed a hold on all westbound trains to Trenton.

SERVICE ADVISORY UPDATE: All train traffic in the Trenton (TRE) area is still stopped due to a wire train fire in Hamilton, NJ. The fire department is on the scene and working to extinguish the flames. We will update as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) July 1, 2019

The company says the machinery that caught fire was a wire train, a single piece of equipment that does wire work.

NJ TRANSIT suspended all Northeast Corridor rail service between Penn Station and Trenton.

Northeast customers may use North Jersey Coast Line service between PSNY and Rahway. NEC customers traveling west of Rahway should utilize alternate means of transportation. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 1, 2019

Tickets and passes will be cross-honored on NJ TRANSIT buses and a private carrier.

Northeast Corridor rail tickets and passes will be cross-honored by Coach USA 100 (from PABT to New Brunswick and Princeton), private carrier and NJT buses. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 1, 2019

No injuries have been reported.