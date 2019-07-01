CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Amtrak, Local TV, New Jersey, New York, NJ Transit

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A piece of Amtrak railroad machinery caught fire near Hamilton on Monday afternoon, causing big problems for NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak riders.

Amtrak said as of about 3 p.m., they had placed a hold on all westbound trains to Trenton.

The company says the machinery that caught fire was a wire train, a single piece of equipment that does wire work.

NJ TRANSIT suspended all Northeast Corridor rail service between Penn Station and Trenton.

Tickets and passes will be cross-honored on NJ TRANSIT buses and a private carrier.

No injuries have been reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s