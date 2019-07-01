Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A piece of Amtrak railroad machinery caught fire near Hamilton on Monday afternoon, causing big problems for NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak riders.
Amtrak said as of about 3 p.m., they had placed a hold on all westbound trains to Trenton.
The company says the machinery that caught fire was a wire train, a single piece of equipment that does wire work.
NJ TRANSIT suspended all Northeast Corridor rail service between Penn Station and Trenton.
Tickets and passes will be cross-honored on NJ TRANSIT buses and a private carrier.
No injuries have been reported.