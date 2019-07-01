



Bill Baroni‘s lawyer filed a motion Monday seeking to have him released on bail. The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear an appeal in the fall.

U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton signed the order shortly after attorneys for Baroni, who had started serving an 18-month sentence in April, filed it.

The case involved Baroni, who was deputy executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Christie’s former deputy chief of staff, Bridget Kelly.

They were convicted in 2016 of fraud and civil rights violations for realigning the lanes to the George Washington Bridge without telling local officials. The realignment was done to punish Fort Lee’s Democratic mayor for not endorsing Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Kelly and Baroni have said they’re grateful the Supreme Court is hearing their appeal and are hopeful the court will find no crime was committed.

Both Baroni and Kelly had their sentences reduced after an appeals court tossed out civil rights convictions last fall. They were also convicted on wire fraud charges for their role in shutting down the bridge’s local lanes in Fort Lee, New Jersey, just as the school year was beginning — causing gridlock in the town.

Baroni was the deputy executive director at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which oversees the region’s airports, bridges and tunnels including the George Washington Bridge. Kelly served as Christie’s deputy chief of staff. She authored a now-infamous emailed that included the line “time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee.”

The town’s mayor, a Democrat, declined to endorse Christie, a Republican, for his re-election in 2013. Christie was courting Democrats as part of an effort to show he had cross-party appeal.

Christie has denied any wrongdoing and wasn’t charged. Following the developments in the case Friday, Christie said in an appearance Friday on ABC’s “The View” that he has always thought the prosecution was political and that no crimes had been committed.

The scandal generated negative headlines for Christie and played a role in his failed 2016 presidential campaign, with his rivals using it to attack the two-term governor. Then-candidate Donald Trump, for example, said on the trail that Christie knew about the bridge closure — something Christie always denied.

David Wildstein, another former Port Authority official, pleaded guilty and testified for prosecutors during the trial. He was convicted and sentenced to probation, and now operates a New Jersey politics news site.

