HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A driver in New Jersey struck two pedestrians Monday morning after swerving to avoid hitting another car.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on the Salem Street Extension by Foschini Park in Hackensack.

The driver of a 2019 Honda Civic stopped in the left lane to let a 47-year-old woman cross the street. Police say there are no pedestrian crossings in the area where the collision occurred.

The driver of a 2007 Toyota Avalon was behind the Honda Civic and was unable to stop in time. The driver swerved into the right lane, sideswiped the Honda and went off the road.

The Toyota struck the pedestrian and a city Public Works employee who was working on a fence at the park. The vehicle then hit a telephone pole and came to a stop.

According to police, the 47-year-old woman suffered significant lower body injuries. She was transported to a local medical center, where she underwent surgery. The Public Works employee, a 61-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital with multiple non-life-threatening injuries.

The two drivers were not injured.

The incident is under investigation.