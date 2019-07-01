



– Looking for something to do this week? From a jazz orchestra show to a Fourth of July party, here’s a lineup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Sound Utopias

From the event description:

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the BAUHAUS, an influential art and architecture movement, the German National Youth Jazz Orchestra, BuJazzO, presents a live-music to picture program with original compositions by prominent German and American jazz composers.

When: Tuesday, July 2, 6-8 p.m.

Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.

Admission: Free

Landscape and Olympia Opening

From the event description:

Olympia and Landscape are proud to present a video program focused on showcasing the work of women and genderqueer artists.

When: Tuesday, July 2, 6 p.m.

Where: Elsewhere Loft, 599 Johnson Ave.

Admission: Free

Brunch, Booze & Beats: Brunch & Day Party

From the event description:

Come out to Row House on July 4th. Order a brunch entree and for an additional $25, you’ll have the flexibility to alternate between unlimited brunch cocktails, including mimosa, bellini, sangria and rum punch.

When: Thursday, July 4, 12-7 p.m.

Where: Row House, 2128 Frederick Douglass Blvd.

Admission: Free

July 4th: Star Spangled Banger

From the event description:

Come on down after the Infamous Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest and party with us in the beer garden! Plus for the first time ever there will be live music.

When: Thursday, July 4, 2-10 p.m.

Where: Coney Island Brewery, 1904 Surf Ave.

Admission: Free

