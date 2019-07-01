



Police are searching for two men they say posed as FedEx workers during a robbery attempt in the Bronx.

On June 11, the men allegedly rang the bell at an apartment building near Tilton Avenue and East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section.

Police said the suspects had on FedEx uniforms and were carrying a package.

When a 23-year-old man buzzed them inside and opened his apartment door, the men allegedly brandished knives and punched him in the face.

The suspects took off empty handed after realizing the victim’s brother was also home.

They’re described as Hispanic men, 30 to 35 years old. One is 5 feet 7 to 9 inches tall with a beard. The other is 5 feet 8 to 10 inches tall.

The victim suffered pain to his face but refused medical attention.

