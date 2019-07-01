Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s ban on food and drinks that contain CBD went into effect Monday.
The city’s health code prohibits adding the cannabis-derived chemical to products, including in packaged foods.
Web Extra: Dr. Max Gomez Reports On CBD
In December, the Food and Drug Administration determined that using CBD as an additive is unlawful.
Retailers and food service establishments violating the ban could face fines.