



— The Rangers’ rebuild just got accelerated in a big way.

Fresh off turning a handful of their veteran players into current and future assets through shrewd trades and landing a franchise talent with the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft, the Blueshirts owned the opening minutes of NHL free agency on Monday by reportedly coming to terms on a contract with superstar forward Artemi Panarin. The 27-year-old winger is expected to receive a seven-year deal for a little less than $12 million in average annual value.

Panarin deal with Rangers will come in at around $11.6M per, Post is told — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) July 1, 2019

Panarin looks like $81.5M over 7 to NYR — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2019

Panarin had a career-high 87 points, including 59 assists, last season for the Columbus Blue Jackets. He has 320 points in 322 career games, split between Columbus and the Chicago Blackhawks, with whom he won the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s top rookie, back in 2015-16.

The addition of Panarin follows a series of moves that likely will position the Rangers to get back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season sooner rather than later.

On June 21, general manager Jeff Gorton used the No. 2 overall pick in the draft to select Finnish forward Kaapo Kakko, a highly skilled and intelligent winger who is expected to play in the NHL this upcoming season.

On June 17, Gorton engineered a trade with the Winnipeg Jets that brought steady puck-moving defenseman Jacob Trouba to Madison Square Garden. Trouba, who has one year left on his contract, is expected to get a long-term extension soon.

On April 30, the Rangers acquired top blue line prospect Adam Fox from the Carolina Hurricanes and quickly signed him to an entry level contract. Fox is expected to compete for a job with the Blueshirts this September.

Add a talent like Panarin to the mix and it should surprise no one if the Rangers are not only in the playoffs soon, but remain a postseason staple for years to come.

As for the Islanders, the only New York City-area team to actually make the playoffs this past season, losing Panarin to their archrivals has to be a bitter pill to swallow. The Isles reportedly offered upwards of $12.5 million over seven years, only to get spurned by a superstar for the second straight offseason. Last July 1, captain John Tavares took less money to sign with his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs.

Where tight-lipped GM Lou Lamoriello goes from here is anyone’s guess. Initial reports had him pivoting back to current captain Anders Lee, who is getting a lot of attention on the open market. Lee had 28 goals and 51 points last season, and has expressed a desire to stay with the Islanders, the only organization he has played for since entering the NHL as the 151st overall pick in the 2009 draft.

Earlier this offseason, Lamoriello re-signed center Brock Nelson and winger Jordan Eberle to team-friendly deals, when they could have made considerably more in free agency. Adding Lee, who will turn 29 on Wednesday, back into the mix would be another positive step, but the goal was for the Islanders’ offense to be improved by September. It remains to be seen if Lamoriello can pull that off.

The Islanders may also consider presenting restricted free agents like Mitch Marner and Sebastian Aho offer sheets, but that could prove to be much more cost-prohibitive than signing a proven free agent.