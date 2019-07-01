Comments
Looks like we’re in for another beautiful afternoon! Temps will be right around where they should be and it won’t be too humid. As for highs, they’ll be in the mid 80s.
Tonight’s looking clear to partly cloudy. It will be running a little milder, too, with temps falling to around 70°.
Tomorrow will feature a little more cloud cover along with an isolated shower or thunderstorm. It will be a little warmer and more humid with highs in the upper 80s.
As for Wednesday, we’ll leave in a 10-20% chance of a shower/thunderstorm. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.