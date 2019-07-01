CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather


Looks like we’re in for another beautiful afternoon! Temps will be right around where they should be and it won’t be too humid. As for highs, they’ll be in the mid 80s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight’s looking clear to partly cloudy. It will be running a little milder, too, with temps falling to around 70°.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will feature a little more cloud cover along with an isolated shower or thunderstorm. It will be a little warmer and more humid with highs in the upper 80s.

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Wednesday, we’ll leave in a 10-20% chance of a shower/thunderstorm. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s