NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says he and the NYPD are taking action in response to a recent surge in cyclist deaths.
Fourteen cyclists have been killed so far in 2019. At this time in 2018, seven cyclists had been killed.
The most recent incident happened Monday afternoon when 28-year-old Devra Freelander was struck and killed by a cement truck in Brooklyn. Investigators say the truck had the green light at the intersection of Boerum Street and Bushwick Avenue in Williamsburg when it collided with Freelander.
The truck driver stayed at the scene. No charges have been filed.
The mayor released the following statement Monday evening:
“We are seeing a dangerous surge in cyclist deaths on our streets, and we are taking action. I have directed the NYPD to immediately launch a major enforcement action that will encompass every precinct and crack down on dangerous driving behavior like parking in bike lanes. At the same time, I have charged the Department of Transportation with developing a new cyclist safety plan to make biking in our city safer. No loss of life on our streets is acceptable. Last year was the safest year on record—and we have to keep pushing the envelope and increasing our efforts until we achieve Vision Zero.”