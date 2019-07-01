NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says he and the NYPD are taking action in response to a recent surge in cyclist deaths.

Fourteen cyclists have been killed so far in 2019. At this time in 2018, seven cyclists had been killed.

The most recent incident happened Monday afternoon when 28-year-old Devra Freelander was struck and killed by a cement truck in Brooklyn. Investigators say the truck had the green light at the intersection of Boerum Street and Bushwick Avenue in Williamsburg when it collided with Freelander.

The truck driver stayed at the scene. No charges have been filed.

The mayor released the following statement Monday evening: