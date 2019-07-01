ALPINE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A bag of what officials believe are human bones was found at a snack stand in New Jersey on Monday.

It happened at the Stateline Lookout scenic overlook in Alpine.

The Bergen County prosecutor’s office says employees of the Stateline Lookout snack stand arrived for work around 8 a.m. and found a plastic bag hanging on the door.

There appeared to be bones in the bag, so the employees contacted the Palisades Interstate Parkway police department.

Officers arrived at the snack stand and inspected the contents of the bag. They concluded the bones were similar to human bones and contacted the cold case unit and medical examiner’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.

The prosecutor’s office wants to identify the person who found the bones in the hopes of getting more information.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to called the Bergen County prosecutor’s office cold case unit at (201) 226-5500.