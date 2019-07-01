CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Coney Island, Dunkin' Donuts, Local TV, New York, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Of all the places in the world for a repeat felon to drop an illegal firearm on the floor, a cop-filled doughnut shop is pretty much the worst spot for that to happen.

Three NYPD Transit officers were at the Dunkin/Baskin Robbins shop on Surf Avenue in Coney Island on Sunday when they say another customer adjusted his pants and dropping a loaded handgun onto the floor.

The NYPD Transit police tweeted “Seriously, this actually happened.”

One of the officers “had a craving for cake batter ice cream” when the incident happened, police said.

The suspect, who investigators say is a repeat felon, was taken into custody.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s