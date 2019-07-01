Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Of all the places in the world for a repeat felon to drop an illegal firearm on the floor, a cop-filled doughnut shop is pretty much the worst spot for that to happen.
Three NYPD Transit officers were at the Dunkin/Baskin Robbins shop on Surf Avenue in Coney Island on Sunday when they say another customer adjusted his pants and dropping a loaded handgun onto the floor.
The NYPD Transit police tweeted “Seriously, this actually happened.”
One of the officers “had a craving for cake batter ice cream” when the incident happened, police said.
The suspect, who investigators say is a repeat felon, was taken into custody.