EDGEWATER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — You don’t need to be a professional martial artist to take part in this social media sensation, but it could help.

The “Bottle Cap Challenge” has spin-kicked its way to viral status, attracting celebrities and people of all ages, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported Tuesday.

The latest internet challenge is sweeping cyberspace as fast as the kicks in the videos.

“It is fun to watch for those of us to know we will never be able to do it,” Upper West Side resident Jean Holland said.

“Looks just like fu to prove how athletic they are, not dangerous,” resident Diane Reichman added.

The mission of the challenge is to kick a cap clean off a bottle while leaving it standing.

Jason Statham was challenged to take part in the #BottleCapChallenge by John Mayer and he nailed it 💪 pic.twitter.com/0tqk2cKP8Q — Men's Health UK (@MensHealthUK) July 2, 2019

It was first started by MMA fighter Max Holloway, who then challenged singer John Mayer. Soon after, other celebrities like Jason Statham and Conor McGregor took a stab at it. The rest of the world is now joining in, including plenty of kids.

“It seems extremely hard to do and the people who are doing it are very talented,” 11-year-old Derek Liberty said.

After watching the videos, Liberty and his friend wanted to take part.

“They’re fun and entertaining to do and watch,” Liberty said.

But how difficult is it to master a spinning hook kick?

Just ask former kung fu champion Sifu Karl Romain.

“It’s very hard. It takes a lot of practice and a lot of time to develop the skill to be able to do it,” Romain said.

Romain teaches the move at his Edgewater, New Jersey studio. He said it’s important to start in a good position, turn and look over your shoulder and then kick.

“If this is done properly, under the right supervision and you learn the proper technique, I think it’s a great way to have fun, learn coordination, focus and concentration, and also learn how to use your body properly,” Romain said.

Romain said to also take your time and be safe about this. Don’t use a glass bottle and kids should always do it around adults.