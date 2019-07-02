



A teenager who was stabbed inside a Bronx classroom took the stand in the trial against his own classmate.

In a dramatic moment, 18-year-old Ariane Laboy took the witness stand Tuesday afternoon to testify against classroom murder suspect Abel Cedeno.

Laboy accused his classmate of stabbing him and killing fellow student Matthew McCree during a classroom fight at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation back in September of 2017.

Laboy was asked by prosecutor Nancy Borko to describe what happened on that fateful day.

Overcome with emotion, he shook his head from side to side and wept silently, unable to answer the question.

After a short recess, LaBoy testified that Cedeno and McCree got into a fight in the classroom.

He then noticed McCree was “hunched over.”

“He was looking at me. He was holding his chest,” the teen said, referring to the stabbing.

Laboy said he ran to his friend’s aid and confronted Cedeno.

“We started fighting. I looked down and there was a hole in my chest. I lost my breath.”

Asked when he first saw the knife, the witness said “when he stabbed me in the chest the second time.”

Later, defense attorney Robert Feldman tried to question Laboy’s character – asking multiple times if he was part of the gang and asking him if he does drugs and alcohol.

Prosecutor Borko objected each time and each objection was sustained.

Later, Judge Michael Gross reprimanded Feldman, saying “your tone has been mocking and harassing.”

Abel Cedeno is expected to take the stand and in his own defense at the end of the trial.

Cedeno is facing first degree manslaughter, assault, and weapons charges. If he’s found guilty on all of the charges, he could face up to 50 years in prison.