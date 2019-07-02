Comments
MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The search for a New Jersey couple missing in Barbados has been called off.
Magdalena Devil and Oscar Suarez of Montclair were last seen on June 24 when they rented a personal water vehicle at Holetown Beach and never returned.
The Barbados and U.S. Coast Guards searched the area by land and sea for nearly a week, but there’s been no trace of the couple.
According to the prime minister of Barbados, the search was halted at sunset on Sunday.
A GoFundMe had been set up, with a goal of $30,000 to fund Suarez’s mom and sister’s flight to the island nation and to hopefully bring everyone home safely.