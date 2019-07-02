CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Neil Diamond’s life story is coming to Broadway.

A still-untitled musical will document the star’s rise from a poor childhood in Brooklyn to becoming one of the most successful singer-songwriters in the world.

MORE: Neil Diamond Retires From Touring After Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Anthony McCarten will write the book, and Tony Award-winner Michael Mayer will direct.

Diamond said he’s honored to bring his songs to the Great White Way, adding that some of his early material was inspired by Broadway musicals.

