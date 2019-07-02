CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Jake Honig, Local TV, Marijuana, Medical Marijuana, New Jersey, New Jersey Marijuana, Phil Murphy


TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will sign a bill today expanding the state’s medical marijuana program.

The Jake Honig Compassionate Use Medical Cannabis Act is named in memory of the 7-year-old Howell boy who died of brain cancer last year.

MORE: New Jersey Marijuana: Assembly Passes Bill Expanding Medical Use Program

Near the end of his five-year battle, Honig’s parents used cannabis oil to treat the debilitating pain.

They have since lobbied state legislators and the governor to expand the program.

