



Cyclists and advocates are calling for change after a 28-year-old woman was struck and killed by a cement truck.

Devra Freelander was hit Monday at the intersection of Boerum Street and Bushwick Avenue in Brooklyn. The driver stayed on the scene and was not charged.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “Vision Zero” initiative is supposed to crack down on these types of accidents, but it’s not working. In fact, it’s getting worse.

According to the NYPD, at least 14 cyclist have been killed so far this year, compared to seven deaths overall last year.

“I would like to say to our mayor, as he does what he’s doing around the country, that he needs to pay attention right now, because we’re having an epidemic that cannot be explained,” cycling advocate Courtney Williams said.

De Blasio released a statement Monday night, saying, “We are seeing a dangerous surge in cyclist deaths on our streets, and we are taking action.”

“I have directed the NYPD to immediately launch a major enforcement action that will encompass every precinct and crack down on dangerous driving behavior like parking in bike lanes. At the same time, I have charged the Department of Transportation with developing a new cyclist safety plan to make biking in our city safer,” the statement continued. “No loss of life on our streets is acceptable. Last year was the safest year on record—and we have to keep pushing the envelope and increasing our efforts until we achieve Vision Zero.”

Cyclists rallied Monday in Brownsville to remember the life of Ernest Askew, who was hit and killed by a car last week.

“He was a beautiful person,” said his aunt.

Robyn Hightman, 20, was also among this year’s cycling casualties. She died last week after colliding with a truck in Chelsea. The driver was issued summonses but not arrested.

“We need to make sure that we’re encouraging drivers to think about – when they’re making turns – think about bicyclists,” Councilwoman Alicka Ampry-Samuel said.

Some drivers say cyclists also need to be more vigilant.

“Bikers are in the Twilight Zone. Watch a biker drive by, he doesn’t see you, he’s listening to his music,” said Tony Schatzie. “The bikers, they’re just as bad as the people who drive the cars.”

Details on the city’s new cycling safety plan are expected to be released later this month.